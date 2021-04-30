Spaceswap Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

