SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0049

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $48,122.02 and $15.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,848,687 coins and its circulating supply is 9,755,428 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.