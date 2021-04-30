SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 667,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 198,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,962. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.