SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading 0.2% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.35. 401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 322,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.