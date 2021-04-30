SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.42 and a 200-day moving average of $312.61. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

