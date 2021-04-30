SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s 7th Largest Position

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 0.38% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 458,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 215,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $46.53. 77,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

