SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 668.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 7.8% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $165.49. 340,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

