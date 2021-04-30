SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 349,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.