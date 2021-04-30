SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,324,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.50. 29,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

