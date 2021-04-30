SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,466,000 after buying an additional 1,058,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,534,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,169,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,247,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. 46,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.