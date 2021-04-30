SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 4.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,001,000. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 123,945 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,959,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

XHB stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 115,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,726. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $76.93.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.