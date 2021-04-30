Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

