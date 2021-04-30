Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,225 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,349,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,484,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,811,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 265,590 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.25. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $29.74.

