Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $102.92. 3,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,059. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

