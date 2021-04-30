Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,366 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $95.62. 10,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,946. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $96.59.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.