Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 288 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,438. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $409.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $885,197 in the last ninety days. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

