Spheroid Universe (SPH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $353,794.00

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $353,794.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00713184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.81 or 1.00147430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 66,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spheroid Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.