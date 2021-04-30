SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $436,046.90

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $436,046.90 and $8.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,273.30 or 1.00090155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00039395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $736.92 or 0.01265736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.72 or 0.00556029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00357931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00180850 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003986 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

