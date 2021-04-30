Spire (SR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spire (NYSE:SR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. Spire has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 4.00-4.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $4.00-4.20 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spire to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.95. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

