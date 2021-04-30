Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.