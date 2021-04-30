Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 11,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

