Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,050. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.