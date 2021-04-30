Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073 over the last ninety days.
Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,050. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.07.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
