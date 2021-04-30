SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $113.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

SPSC stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

