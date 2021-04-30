Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 44.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.28, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

