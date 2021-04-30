Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Square worth $52,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,906,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $247.76 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

