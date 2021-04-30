Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 136.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Square were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.05.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 393.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

