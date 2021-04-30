Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 136.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Square were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,435,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $247.76 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.28, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

