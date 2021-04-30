SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SSEZY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,398. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. SSE has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

