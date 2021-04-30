SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF stock remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

