St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 1,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,201. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.