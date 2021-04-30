St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STJPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,201. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

