St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

A number of research firms have weighed in on STJ. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Emma Griffin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,885 shares of company stock valued at $356,640,070.

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,294.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,154.62. The company has a market capitalization of £7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 772 ($10.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 38.49 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

