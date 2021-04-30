St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.95. 94,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

