St. Louis Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co owned approximately 0.52% of Steel Partners worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 684,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 77,793 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 1,743 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,748.93. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $49,447.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

SPLP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. 11,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $448.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.90. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51.

Steel Partners Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.