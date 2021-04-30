St. Louis Trust Co Buys 3,398 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

