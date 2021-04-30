St. Louis Trust Co Buys 5,041 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.