St. Louis Trust Co Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.65. 47,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,406. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.