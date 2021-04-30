St. Louis Trust Co Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.51. 107,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.