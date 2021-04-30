St. Louis Trust Co Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.35. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,152. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $177.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

