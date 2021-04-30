St. Louis Trust Co Invests $1.62 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. St. Louis Trust Co owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWO. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $50.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.