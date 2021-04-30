St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 525 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.33. The company had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $227.82.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.