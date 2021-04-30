St. Louis Trust Co Purchases 6,022 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. 368,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,018,648. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

