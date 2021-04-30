St. Louis Trust Co Purchases Shares of 24,071 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $135.90. The company had a trading volume of 99,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $136.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.