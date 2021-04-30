St. Louis Trust Co Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. 143,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

