Stakinglab (LABX) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $2,108.95 and $21.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001474 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003424 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

