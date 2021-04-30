Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.90

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.90 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 72.90 ($0.95), with a volume of 1122476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £290.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 0.38 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.74%.

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

