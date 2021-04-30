Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $1,783,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $211.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

