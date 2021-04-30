Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 373.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $5,024,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $5,074,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

