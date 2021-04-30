Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.97

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 57668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
