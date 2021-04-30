Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.97

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 57668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

