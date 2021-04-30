Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post $7.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.48 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.68 billion to $28.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 148.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.